Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is $7.50, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for VTGN is 7.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTGN on July 07, 2023 was 218.71K shares.

VTGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) has surged by 3.63 when compared to previous closing price of 1.93, but the company has seen a 16.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VTGN’s Market Performance

VTGN’s stock has risen by 16.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -50.25% and a quarterly drop of -50.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.22% for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.82% for VTGN’s stock, with a -52.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTGN Trading at -39.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares sank -33.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN rose by +16.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0100. In addition, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from GIN JERRY B, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Aug 18. After this action, GIN JERRY B now owns 100,000 shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,870 using the latest closing price.

GIN JERRY B, the Director of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that GIN JERRY B is holding 100,000 shares at $17,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

Equity return is now at value -160.70, with -127.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.