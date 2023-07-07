Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VIST is at 2.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIST is $27.33, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for VIST is 83.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.08% of that float. The average trading volume for VIST on July 07, 2023 was 590.78K shares.

VIST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) has decreased by -2.90 when compared to last closing price of 24.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST’s stock has fallen by -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.58% and a quarterly rise of 10.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.28% for VIST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.58% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.58. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 49.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.76 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 38.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.94.

Based on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), the company’s capital structure generated 68.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 28.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.