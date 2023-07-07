Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) by analysts is $40.33, which is $32.66 above the current market price. The public float for VSTM is 1.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.44% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of VSTM was 328.02K shares.

VSTM) stock’s latest price update

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.63relation to previous closing price of 7.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VSTM’s Market Performance

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has seen a 5.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -30.65% decline in the past month and a 57.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.28% for VSTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.28% for VSTM’s stock, with a 25.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $36 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

VSTM Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -27.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw 65.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Calkins Daniel, who sale 26 shares at the price of $8.17 back on Jun 26. After this action, Calkins Daniel now owns 8,422 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $212 using the latest closing price.

Stuglik Brian M, the Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Inc., sale 275 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Stuglik Brian M is holding 91,963 shares at $2,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

The total capital return value is set at -91.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.31. Equity return is now at value -147.20, with -67.90 for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc. (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.35. Total debt to assets is 28.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.