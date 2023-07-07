Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is above average at 17.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is $32.75, which is -$0.45 below the current market price. The public float for URBN is 60.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of URBN on July 07, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 33.25, however, the company has experienced a 1.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that Urban Outfitters Gains as Earnings Reveal Bright Spot in Retail

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN’s stock has risen by 1.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.61% and a quarterly rise of 20.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Urban Outfitters Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for URBN’s stock, with a 23.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

URBN Trading at 10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.55. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 38.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.