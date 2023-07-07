Unum Group (UNM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unum Group (UNM) is $51.54, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for UNM is 195.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNM on July 07, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

The stock of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has increased by 0.67 when compared to last closing price of 47.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

UNM’s Market Performance

Unum Group (UNM) has seen a 2.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.58% gain in the past month and a 23.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for UNM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for UNM’s stock, with a 14.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

UNM Trading at 7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.37. In addition, Unum Group saw 17.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Arnold Timothy Gerald, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Arnold Timothy Gerald now owns 92,053 shares of Unum Group, valued at $450,000 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Timothy Gerald, the EVP, VB & President, Colonial of Unum Group, sale 5,000 shares at $44.49 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Arnold Timothy Gerald is holding 102,053 shares at $222,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 38.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unum Group (UNM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.