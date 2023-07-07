United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USM is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for USM is $23.00, which is $4.63 above the current price. The public float for USM is 14.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USM on July 07, 2023 was 375.02K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

USM) stock’s latest price update

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM)’s stock price has plunge by 2.85relation to previous closing price of 17.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

USM’s Market Performance

USM’s stock has risen by 1.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.41% and a quarterly drop of -14.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for United States Cellular Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.96% for USM stock, with a simple moving average of -16.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for USM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for USM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

USM Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USM rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.70. In addition, United States Cellular Corporation saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USM starting from IRIZARRY MICHAEL, who sale 18,826 shares at the price of $22.15 back on Apr 10. After this action, IRIZARRY MICHAEL now owns 18,825 shares of United States Cellular Corporation, valued at $417,077 using the latest closing price.

JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P, the Director of United States Cellular Corporation, sale 1,834 shares at $19.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P is holding 18,981 shares at $35,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.16 for the present operating margin

+33.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Cellular Corporation stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on United States Cellular Corporation (USM), the company’s capital structure generated 93.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.19. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.