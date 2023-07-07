United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) by analysts is $33.67, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for UBSI is 131.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of UBSI was 814.39K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UBSI) stock’s latest price update

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 29.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UBSI’s Market Performance

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has experienced a -3.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month, and a -15.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for UBSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for UBSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

UBSI Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.87. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw -29.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from White Gary G, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $32.59 back on Jun 06. After this action, White Gary G now owns 39,484 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $9,778 using the latest closing price.

Rice Lacy I III, the Director of United Bankshares Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $29.43 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Rice Lacy I III is holding 33,261 shares at $294,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.02. Total debt to assets is 8.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.