Understanding the 17.57% Volatility Levels of DSS Inc.’s (DSS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of DSS Inc. (DSS) has gone down by -8.17% for the week, with a 90.40% rise in the past month and a 79.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.57% for DSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.80% for DSS stock, with a simple moving average of 69.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DSS is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DSS is $1.50, which is $1.12 above than the current price. The public float for DSS is 57.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of DSS on July 07, 2023 was 626.79K shares.

DSS) stock’s latest price update

DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS)’s stock price has increased by 7.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a -8.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for DSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2020.

DSS Trading at 65.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.09%, as shares surge +87.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSS fell by -8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2719. In addition, DSS Inc. saw 137.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSS starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 334,921 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Dec 13. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 18,914,326 shares of DSS Inc., valued at $75,893 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Director of DSS Inc., purchase 51,385 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 18,579,405 shares at $9,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.59 for the present operating margin

+18.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for DSS Inc. stands at -163.40. The total capital return value is set at -12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.80.

Based on DSS Inc. (DSS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.09. Total debt to assets is 20.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

In summary, DSS Inc. (DSS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.