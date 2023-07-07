Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWST is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TWST is $21.25, which is $3.28 above the current price. The public float for TWST is 56.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWST on July 07, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TWST) stock’s latest price update

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.58 in comparison to its previous close of 19.65, however, the company has experienced a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TWST’s Market Performance

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has seen a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.46% gain in the past month and a 40.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for TWST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.62% for TWST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at 24.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.43. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -18.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.33 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -107.02. The total capital return value is set at -32.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.96. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 12.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 9.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.