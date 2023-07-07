Home  »  Business   »  Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Stock: A Look at the Anal...

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is $7.06, The public float for TOUR is 118.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOUR on July 07, 2023 was 262.38K shares.

TOUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) has plunged by -9.09 when compared to previous closing price of 1.65, but the company has seen a -12.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. Travel Stocks Soar.

TOUR’s Market Performance

TOUR’s stock has fallen by -12.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.11% and a quarterly drop of -16.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.95% for Tuniu Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.01% for TOUR’s stock, with a -1.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOUR Trading at -4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR fell by -12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6530. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw -0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

