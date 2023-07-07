Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is above average at 27.32x. The 36-month beta value for TRMB is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRMB is $57.81, which is $4.19 above than the current price. The public float for TRMB is 245.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on July 07, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has plunged by -1.69 when compared to previous closing price of 52.16, but the company has seen a -1.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/21 that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TRMB’s Market Performance

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has seen a -1.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.69% gain in the past month and a 1.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.33% for TRMB’s stock, with a -3.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRMB Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.54. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from PAINTER ROBERT G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $51.31 back on Jun 13. After this action, PAINTER ROBERT G now owns 217,856 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $128,275 using the latest closing price.

Large Peter, the Senior Vice President of Trimble Inc., sale 950 shares at $51.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Large Peter is holding 154 shares at $48,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.