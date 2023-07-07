Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) has decreased by -6.93 when compared to last closing price of 13.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) Right Now?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGS is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TGS is $9.36, which is -$2.45 below the current price. The public float for TGS is 152.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGS on July 07, 2023 was 183.06K shares.

TGS’s Market Performance

TGS stock saw an increase of -0.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.24% and a quarterly increase of 27.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for TGS’s stock, with a 24.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGS Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGS fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.14. In addition, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. saw 10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.45 for the present operating margin

+35.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. stands at +20.31. The total capital return value is set at 17.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.20. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.15. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.