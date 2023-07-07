ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) by analysts is $3.81, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for TDUP is 67.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.75% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TDUP was 719.94K shares.

TDUP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) has increased by 2.22 when compared to last closing price of 2.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP’s stock has risen by 3.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.67% and a quarterly rise of 16.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.18% for ThredUp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.42% for TDUP’s stock, with a 28.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

TDUP Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 93.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Reinhart James G., who sale 35,168 shares at the price of $2.46 back on Jul 03. After this action, Reinhart James G. now owns 222,413 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $86,584 using the latest closing price.

Reinhart James G., the Chief Executive Officer of ThredUp Inc., sale 25,110 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Reinhart James G. is holding 257,581 shares at $64,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.83 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -32.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -62.10, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.72. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.