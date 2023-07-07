The Volatility of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s (CWCO) Stock: A -10.40% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has gone down by -10.40% for the week, with a 8.55% rise in the past month and a 29.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.17% for CWCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for CWCO’s stock, with a 29.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) is 34.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CWCO is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is $24.00, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for CWCO is 14.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On July 07, 2023, CWCO’s average trading volume was 143.87K shares.

CWCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) has decreased by -10.65 when compared to last closing price of 24.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/21/22 that 3M will stop making harmful PFAS found in hundreds of household items — what are ‘forever chemicals’?

CWCO Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWCO fell by -10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.04. In addition, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. saw 47.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWCO starting from Whittaker Raymond, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $17.77 back on Sep 09. After this action, Whittaker Raymond now owns 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., valued at $142,160 using the latest closing price.

FLOWERS CLARENCE B., the Director of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., sale 3,430 shares at $16.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that FLOWERS CLARENCE B. is holding 300,476 shares at $56,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+32.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stands at +8.74. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.