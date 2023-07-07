The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is 281.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEV is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is $3.68, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 114.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.69% of that float. On July 07, 2023, LEV’s average trading volume was 789.54K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has surged by 4.49 when compared to previous closing price of 1.97, but the company has seen a 6.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LEV’s Market Performance

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has seen a 6.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.03% decline in the past month and a 15.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for LEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.05% for LEV stock, with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9910. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.