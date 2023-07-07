The Impact of Market Fluctuations on TTM Technologies Inc.’s (TTMI) Stock

The stock of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has gone down by -1.12% for the week, with a -0.55% drop in the past month and a 7.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.70% for TTMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for TTMI’s stock, with a -2.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) is above average at 19.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is $15.19, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for TTMI is 95.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTMI on July 07, 2023 was 586.01K shares.

TTMI) stock’s latest price update

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 13.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $17 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

TTMI Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.72. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc. saw -9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from SANCHEZ TONY, who sale 7,131 shares at the price of $13.43 back on Jun 23. After this action, SANCHEZ TONY now owns 23,256 shares of TTM Technologies Inc., valued at $95,740 using the latest closing price.

Weber Daniel J, the EVP, General Counsel of TTM Technologies Inc., sale 8,600 shares at $13.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Weber Daniel J is holding 92,089 shares at $116,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTM Technologies Inc. stands at +3.79. The total capital return value is set at 7.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.55. Total debt to assets is 28.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.