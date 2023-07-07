The Impact of Market Fluctuations on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) Stock

The stock of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has gone down by -0.53% for the week, with a -13.32% drop in the past month and a -22.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.13% for SILV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.56% for SILV’s stock, with a -8.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is above average at 12.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is $9.32, which is $2.84 above the current market price. The public float for SILV is 141.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SILV on July 07, 2023 was 949.55K shares.

SILV) stock’s latest price update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 5.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SILV by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for SILV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $8 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

SILV Trading at -11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc. stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.