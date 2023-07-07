Home  »  Trending   »  The Impact of Market Fluctuations on NaaS Technolo...

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on NaaS Technology Inc.’s (NAAS) Stock

The stock of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has seen a -0.98% decrease in the past week, with a -26.25% drop in the past month, and a -50.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.54% for NAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.41% for NAAS’s stock, with a -12.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) by analysts is $13.00, The public float for NAAS is 58.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of NAAS was 533.18K shares.

NAAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) has decreased by -4.73 when compared to last closing price of 5.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NAAS Trading at -27.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -28.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, NaaS Technology Inc. saw 29.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -2658.87 for the present operating margin
  • +6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for NaaS Technology Inc. stands at -6073.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

