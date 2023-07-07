The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Imperial Oil Limited’s (IMO) Stock

The stock of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has gone down by -3.06% for the week, with a 1.36% rise in the past month and a -8.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for IMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.14% for IMO’s stock, with a -1.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) is above average at 5.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is $58.77, which is $14.62 above the current market price. The public float for IMO is 132.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMO on July 07, 2023 was 458.57K shares.

IMO) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 49.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that Exxon to Sell Canadian Shale Gas Assets

Analysts’ Opinion of IMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IMO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IMO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $78 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

IMO Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.90. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.