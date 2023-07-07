The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HNST is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HNST is $2.75, which is $1.11 above than the current price. The public float for HNST is 85.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. The average trading volume of HNST on July 07, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

HNST) stock’s latest price update

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST)’s stock price has plunge by -2.38relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Honest Co. Revenue Declines as Consumers Return to Stores

HNST’s Market Performance

HNST’s stock has fallen by -1.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.49% and a quarterly drop of -15.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.39% for The Honest Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for HNST stock, with a simple moving average of -36.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

HNST Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6715. In addition, The Honest Company Inc. saw -45.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Rexing Rick, who sale 9,961 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Jul 03. After this action, Rexing Rick now owns 460,757 shares of The Honest Company Inc., valued at $16,535 using the latest closing price.

Hoyt Janis, the Chief People Officer of The Honest Company Inc., sale 8,755 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Hoyt Janis is holding 448,798 shares at $14,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.89 for the present operating margin

+28.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Honest Company Inc. stands at -15.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.96. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Honest Company Inc. (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.44. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In summary, The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.