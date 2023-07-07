The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKIN is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SKIN is 131.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.66% of that float. On July 07, 2023, SKIN’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

SKIN) stock’s latest price update

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN)’s stock price has soared by 1.23 in relation to previous closing price of 8.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SKIN’s Market Performance

SKIN’s stock has fallen by -2.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.93% and a quarterly drop of -35.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for The Beauty Health Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.58% for SKIN’s stock, with a -24.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

SKIN Trading at -12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, The Beauty Health Company saw -9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.