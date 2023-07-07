The -13.88% Decline of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BAM stock has gone down by -3.03%, with a monthly decline of -1.89% and a quarterly plunge of -2.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.15% for BAM’s stock, with a -2.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) is above average at 6.18x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is $35.88, which is $4.69 above the current market price. The public float for BAM is 398.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAM on July 07, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has dropped by -3.99 in relation to previous closing price of 32.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With Largest Shareholder

BAM Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -3.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.37. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stands at +52.80. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.