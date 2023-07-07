TELUS Corporation (TU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of TELUS Corporation (TU) has gone up by 0.31% for the week, with a 0.78% rise in the past month and a -5.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.17% for TU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for TU’s stock, with a -5.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Right Now?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TU is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TU is $23.04, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for TU is 1.41B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for TU on July 07, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

TU) stock’s latest price update

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.33 in comparison to its previous close of 19.56, however, the company has experienced a 0.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TU Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.28. In addition, TELUS Corporation saw -0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS Corporation stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on TELUS Corporation (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 151.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.28. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TELUS Corporation (TU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.