Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) has dropped by -2.07 compared to previous close of 50.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) is above average at 12.81x. The 36-month beta value for TGLS is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TGLS is $54.50, which is $5.29 above than the current price. The public float for TGLS is 20.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume of TGLS on July 07, 2023 was 495.81K shares.

TGLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has seen a -3.53% decrease in the past week, with a 20.41% rise in the past month, and a 19.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for TGLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for TGLS’s stock, with a 41.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGLS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TGLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGLS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

TGLS Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +17.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGLS fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.95. In addition, Tecnoglass Inc. saw 59.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGLS starting from Energy Holding Corp, who sale 2,300,000 shares at the price of $41.06 back on May 19. After this action, Energy Holding Corp now owns 24,628,108 shares of Tecnoglass Inc., valued at $94,449,500 using the latest closing price.

Energy Holding Corp, the 10% Owner of Tecnoglass Inc., purchase 519,412 shares at $42.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Energy Holding Corp is holding 26,928,108 shares at $21,950,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.99 for the present operating margin

+48.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tecnoglass Inc. stands at +21.73. The total capital return value is set at 47.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.79. Equity return is now at value 54.40, with 25.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.70. Total debt to assets is 23.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.