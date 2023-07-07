T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) has decreased by -11.99 when compared to last closing price of 1.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IDAI is at -0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IDAI is $5.00, which is $8.9 above the current market price. The public float for IDAI is 5.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume for IDAI on July 07, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

IDAI’s Market Performance

IDAI’s stock has seen a -16.66% decrease for the week, with a -48.59% drop in the past month and a -53.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.44% for T Stamp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.87% for IDAI stock, with a simple moving average of -64.50% for the last 200 days.

IDAI Trading at -33.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -48.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI fell by -16.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4950. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw -54.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.30 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc. stands at -224.54. Equity return is now at value -769.80, with -189.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.