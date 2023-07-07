Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 30.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SNV is 143.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.87% of that float. The average trading volume for SNV on July 07, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stock saw an increase of 1.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.84% and a quarterly increase of 3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for SNV’s stock, with a -16.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $38 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

SNV Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.56. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -19.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Irby John H., who purchase 3,575 shares at the price of $28.20 back on May 05. After this action, Irby John H. now owns 13,706 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $100,815 using the latest closing price.

Creson Shellie, the EVP and Chief Risk Officer of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 2,800 shares at $28.33 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Creson Shellie is holding 34,648 shares at $79,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.