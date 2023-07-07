Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) has increased by 5.03 when compared to last closing price of 40.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is $35.54, which is -$6.27 below the current market price. The public float for SYM is 43.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on July 07, 2023, was 861.44K shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a 17.65% rise in the past month, and a 73.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.35% for SYM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.88% for SYM’s stock, with a 107.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at 19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +230.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.36. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 251.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sold 5,375 shares at the price of $41.32 back on Jul 05. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 88,508 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $222,084 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David sale 30,000 shares at $34.54 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 79,522 shares at $1,036,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.