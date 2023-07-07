SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STKL is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is $14.00, The public float for STKL is 105.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% of that float. On July 07, 2023, STKL’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL)’s stock price has dropped by -2.13 in relation to previous closing price of 6.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STKL’s Market Performance

STKL’s stock has fallen by -1.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.29% and a quarterly drop of -15.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for SunOpta Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.11% for STKL’s stock, with a -23.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $10 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

STKL Trading at -12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.80. In addition, SunOpta Inc. saw -23.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from Ennen Joseph, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $6.72 back on May 31. After this action, Ennen Joseph now owns 1,887,401 shares of SunOpta Inc., valued at $100,790 using the latest closing price.

Buick Mike, the SVP and GM of SunOpta Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Buick Mike is holding 146,519 shares at $54,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+12.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunOpta Inc. stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.49. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on SunOpta Inc. (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 46.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.