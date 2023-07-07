Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SCS stock has gone up by 1.48%, with a monthly gain of 12.52% and a quarterly plunge of -6.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Steelcase Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for SCS stock, with a simple moving average of -0.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCS is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCS is $10.25, which is $2.7 above the current price. The public float for SCS is 106.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCS on July 07, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has decreased by -2.08 when compared to last closing price of 7.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SCS Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from WEGE PETER M II, who sale 5,691 shares at the price of $8.45 back on Mar 30. After this action, WEGE PETER M II now owns 199,644 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $48,103 using the latest closing price.

WEGE PETER M II, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 23,248 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that WEGE PETER M II is holding 205,335 shares at $198,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.