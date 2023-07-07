S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPGI is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPGI is $420.38, which is $21.59 above the current price. The public float for SPGI is 318.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPGI on July 07, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.06 in relation to its previous close of 399.60. However, the company has experienced a 0.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/27/21 that FactSet to Purchase Cusip Global Services for $1.93 Billion in Cash

SPGI’s Market Performance

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has seen a 0.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.56% gain in the past month and a 14.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for SPGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.30% for SPGI stock, with a simple moving average of 13.61% for the last 200 days.

SPGI Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGI rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $391.11. In addition, S&P Global Inc. saw 18.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGI starting from Saha Saugata, who sale 200 shares at the price of $398.37 back on Jul 03. After this action, Saha Saugata now owns 2,534 shares of S&P Global Inc., valued at $79,674 using the latest closing price.

Saha Saugata, the President, Commodity Insights of S&P Global Inc., sale 200 shares at $390.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Saha Saugata is holding 2,734 shares at $78,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.77 for the present operating margin

+57.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&P Global Inc. stands at +29.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.96. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.25. Total debt to assets is 18.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.