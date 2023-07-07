Sotera Health Company (SHC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sotera Health Company (SHC) is $19.29, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for SHC is 273.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHC on July 07, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

SHC) stock’s latest price update

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.26 in comparison to its previous close of 18.29, however, the company has experienced a -3.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHC’s Market Performance

SHC’s stock has fallen by -3.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.11% and a quarterly rise of 5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Sotera Health Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.39% for SHC’s stock, with a 37.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SHC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

SHC Trading at 15.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +20.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHC fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.66. In addition, Sotera Health Company saw 116.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.83 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotera Health Company stands at -23.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.20.

Based on Sotera Health Company (SHC), the company’s capital structure generated 580.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.30. Total debt to assets is 65.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 521.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sotera Health Company (SHC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.