Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is above average at 17.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is $116.13, which is $34.5 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SONY on July 07, 2023 was 795.13K shares.

SONY) stock’s latest price update

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.03 in comparison to its previous close of 91.43, however, the company has experienced a -0.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SONY’s Market Performance

SONY’s stock has fallen by -0.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.13% and a quarterly drop of -0.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.07% for Sony Group Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.79% for SONY’s stock, with a 7.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SONY Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.56. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.15 for the present operating margin
  • +33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.12. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

