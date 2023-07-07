Sonoco Products Company’s (SON) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SON stock has gone down by -3.11%, with a monthly decline of -9.07% and a quarterly plunge of -4.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Sonoco Products Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.26% for SON’s stock, with a -4.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) Right Now?

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sonoco Products Company (SON) by analysts is $66.57, which is $9.53 above the current market price. The public float for SON is 97.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SON was 499.86K shares.

SON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) has jumped by 0.35 compared to previous close of 56.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SON stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SON in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $65 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

SON Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.26. In addition, Sonoco Products Company saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Haynes Ernest D III, who sale 200 shares at the price of $61.28 back on May 23. After this action, Haynes Ernest D III now owns 81 shares of Sonoco Products Company, valued at $12,257 using the latest closing price.

Haynes Ernest D III, the Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of Sonoco Products Company, sale 917 shares at $60.10 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Haynes Ernest D III is holding 281 shares at $55,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.40 for the present operating margin

+20.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoco Products Company stands at +6.44. The total capital return value is set at 17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.23. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoco Products Company (SON), the company’s capital structure generated 170.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.05. Total debt to assets is 49.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sonoco Products Company (SON) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.