Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) by analysts is $2.75, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for SOPA is 17.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SOPA was 100.90K shares.

SOPA) stock’s latest price update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA)’s stock price has plunge by 9.79relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SOPA’s Market Performance

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has seen a 2.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.98% decline in the past month and a -46.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for SOPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.14% for SOPA’s stock, with a -53.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOPA Trading at -29.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5523. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -47.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-543.98 for the present operating margin

-41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated stands at -599.52. Equity return is now at value -131.60, with -95.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.