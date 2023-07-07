So-Young International Inc. (SY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for So-Young International Inc. (SY) is $21.89, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for SY is 71.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SY on July 07, 2023 was 229.28K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SY) stock’s latest price update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.22 in comparison to its previous close of 1.80, however, the company has experienced a -11.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SY’s Market Performance

SY’s stock has fallen by -11.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.09% and a quarterly drop of -32.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for So-Young International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.50% for SY’s stock, with a -5.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

SY Trading at -27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -27.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY fell by -11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9685. In addition, So-Young International Inc. saw 29.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.17 for the present operating margin

+68.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc. stands at -5.21. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.