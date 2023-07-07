Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) has plunged by -1.90 when compared to previous closing price of 49.90, but the company has seen a 2.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) Right Now?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) by analysts is $88.89, which is $39.72 above the current market price. The public float for SSTK is 23.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.78% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SSTK was 721.72K shares.

SSTK’s Market Performance

SSTK stock saw an increase of 2.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.47% and a quarterly increase of -33.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for SSTK stock, with a simple moving average of -16.63% for the last 200 days.

SSTK Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.76. In addition, Shutterstock Inc. saw -7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 88,132 shares at the price of $51.99 back on Jun 07. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 11,274,354 shares of Shutterstock Inc., valued at $4,581,634 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Shutterstock Inc., sale 8,130 shares at $50.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 11,362,486 shares at $406,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.08 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shutterstock Inc. stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 22.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.40. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 21.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.44. Total debt to assets is 10.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.