Should You Invest in Waldencast plc (WALD) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WALD is at -0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WALD is $11.25, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for WALD is 26.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for WALD on July 07, 2023 was 64.33K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WALD) stock’s latest price update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD)’s stock price has plunge by -10.28relation to previous closing price of 7.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -20.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that SPAC Led by Former L’Oréal Executives to Form Beauty Company

WALD’s Market Performance

Waldencast plc (WALD) has seen a -20.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.03% decline in the past month and a -18.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for WALD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.09% for WALD’s stock, with a -26.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WALD Trading at -28.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WALD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -32.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WALD fell by -20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.93. In addition, Waldencast plc saw -26.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WALD

The total capital return value is set at -6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.89. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Waldencast plc (WALD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.51. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waldencast plc (WALD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.