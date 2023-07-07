Should You Invest in Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SPOT is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPOT is $148.06, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 140.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume for SPOT on July 07, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has decreased by -2.56 when compared to last closing price of 160.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/05/23 that Spotify Layoffs Are Latest Sign of Struggles in Podcast Business

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT’s stock has fallen by -2.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.18% and a quarterly rise of 16.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Spotify Technology S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.70% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 39.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $190 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.71. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 98.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.