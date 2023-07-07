Should You Invest in RxSight Inc. (RXST) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RXST is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RXST is $26.50, which is -$3.35 below the current market price. The public float for RXST is 21.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume for RXST on July 07, 2023 was 414.81K shares.

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.18 in relation to its previous close of 28.24. However, the company has experienced a 5.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RXST’s Market Performance

RxSight Inc. (RXST) has experienced a 5.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.51% rise in the past month, and a 86.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for RXST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.97% for RXST’s stock, with a 89.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXST stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RXST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXST in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $23 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

RXST Trading at 26.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +18.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXST rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.81. In addition, RxSight Inc. saw 141.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXST starting from Tammenoms Bakker Juliet, who purchase 480,000 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Feb 10. After this action, Tammenoms Bakker Juliet now owns 980,000 shares of RxSight Inc., valued at $6,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-129.21 for the present operating margin

+43.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for RxSight Inc. stands at -136.22. The total capital return value is set at -39.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.44. Equity return is now at value -56.60, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on RxSight Inc. (RXST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RxSight Inc. (RXST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.