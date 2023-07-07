Should You Invest in Regis Corporation (RGS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RGS is at 1.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RGS is $2.00, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for RGS is 40.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume for RGS on July 07, 2023 was 144.09K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RGS) stock’s latest price update

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS)’s stock price has increased by 2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. However, the company has seen a 8.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RGS’s Market Performance

RGS’s stock has risen by 8.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.34% and a quarterly rise of 4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.41% for Regis Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.24% for RGS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.75% for the last 200 days.

RGS Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0935. In addition, Regis Corporation saw -4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.17 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corporation stands at -16.83. The total capital return value is set at -2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regis Corporation (RGS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.