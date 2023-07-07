Should You Invest in Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Now?

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HAFC is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HAFC is $19.00, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for HAFC is 30.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for HAFC on July 07, 2023 was 189.54K shares.

HAFC stock's latest price update

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC)’s stock price has increased by 3.41 compared to its previous closing price of 14.95. However, the company has seen a 1.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HAFC’s Market Performance

HAFC’s stock has risen by 1.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.39% and a quarterly drop of -13.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Hanmi Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for HAFC stock, with a simple moving average of -27.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAFC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HAFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAFC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2022.

HAFC Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAFC rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.66. In addition, Hanmi Financial Corporation saw -37.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAFC starting from Chung Harry, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $14.06 back on May 04. After this action, Chung Harry now owns 26,102 shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation, valued at $42,195 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hanmi Financial Corporation stands at +32.75. The total capital return value is set at 12.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92.

Based on Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC), the company’s capital structure generated 82.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 7.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.