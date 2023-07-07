Should You Invest in Genius Group Limited (GNS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GNS is at 17.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNS is $6.25, which is $14.25 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 20.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume for GNS on July 07, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a -16.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS’s stock has fallen by -16.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.55% and a quarterly drop of -46.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.91% for Genius Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.84% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of -61.65% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at -24.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares sank -34.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -16.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7805. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 105.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -302.55. Equity return is now at value -225.80, with -87.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.