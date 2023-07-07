Should You Invest in Equifax Inc. (EFX) Now?

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EFX is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EFX is $225.15, which is -$1.97 below the current market price. The public float for EFX is 121.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.95% of that float. The average trading volume for EFX on July 07, 2023 was 747.73K shares.

EFX) stock’s latest price update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.73 compared to its previous closing price of 231.28. However, the company has seen a -3.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Maxine Waters Calls for CFPB to Take Action Against Equifax

EFX’s Market Performance

EFX’s stock has fallen by -3.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.19% and a quarterly rise of 11.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Equifax Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.44% for EFX stock, with a simple moving average of 12.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $150 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

EFX Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.52. In addition, Equifax Inc. saw 15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from Griggs James M, who sale 250 shares at the price of $210.00 back on May 31. After this action, Griggs James M now owns 4,709 shares of Equifax Inc., valued at $52,500 using the latest closing price.

Griggs James M, the SVP & Corp Controller of Equifax Inc., sale 250 shares at $209.55 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Griggs James M is holding 4,959 shares at $52,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.08 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax Inc. stands at +13.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Equifax Inc. (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.39. Total debt to assets is 50.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equifax Inc. (EFX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.