Should You Invest in Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Now?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CMC is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMC is $61.17, which is $8.01 above the current market price. The public float for CMC is 115.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.74% of that float. The average trading volume for CMC on July 07, 2023 was 758.27K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CMC) stock’s latest price update

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.55 in relation to its previous close of 52.78. However, the company has experienced a 0.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMC’s Market Performance

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has experienced a 0.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.51% rise in the past month, and a 13.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for CMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.17% for CMC’s stock, with a 10.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

CMC Trading at 12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.74. In addition, Commercial Metals Company saw 8.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Smith Barbara, who sale 17,757 shares at the price of $52.58 back on Jun 30. After this action, Smith Barbara now owns 383,785 shares of Commercial Metals Company, valued at $933,663 using the latest closing price.

Smith Barbara, the Chairman & CEO of Commercial Metals Company, sale 32,243 shares at $52.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Smith Barbara is holding 401,542 shares at $1,691,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.89 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Company stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 31.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.76. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Company (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 25.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.