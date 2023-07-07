Should You Invest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BCLI is at -0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BCLI is $15.00, which is $13.01 above the current market price. The public float for BCLI is 28.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.62% of that float. The average trading volume for BCLI on July 07, 2023 was 235.80K shares.

BCLI) stock’s latest price update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 2.00. However, the company has seen a -0.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCLI’s Market Performance

BCLI’s stock has fallen by -0.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.67% and a quarterly drop of -29.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.75% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.25% for BCLI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2021.

BCLI Trading at -26.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -31.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw 21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.