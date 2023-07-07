Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) by analysts is $16.00, The public float for SRG is 36.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.56% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SRG was 442.33K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SRG) stock’s latest price update

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 9.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRG’s Market Performance

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has experienced a 3.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.22% rise in the past month, and a 12.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for SRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.25% for SRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SRG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SRG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2020.

SRG Trading at 14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRG rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.61. In addition, Seritage Growth Properties saw -23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRG starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 120,462 shares at the price of $12.60 back on Feb 06. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 15,079,538 shares of Seritage Growth Properties, valued at $1,518,074 using the latest closing price.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, the 10% Owner of Seritage Growth Properties, sale 283,291 shares at $12.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that LAMPERT EDWARD S is holding 15,200,000 shares at $3,550,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.37 for the present operating margin

+0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seritage Growth Properties stands at -69.20. The total capital return value is set at -2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.15. Equity return is now at value -14.00, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), the company’s capital structure generated 143.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.92. Total debt to assets is 55.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.