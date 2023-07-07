Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEEL is $3.33, which is $2.0 above the current price. The public float for SEEL is 103.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEEL on July 07, 2023 was 533.91K shares.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.31 in comparison to its previous close of 1.21, however, the company has experienced a 2.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SEEL’s Market Performance

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has seen a 2.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.59% gain in the past month and a 66.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.00% for SEEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.27% for SEEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

SEEL Trading at 31.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +27.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0981. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw 84.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 188.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.