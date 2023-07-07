SecureWorks Corp.’s (SCWX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) has gone down by -1.79% for the week, with a -16.26% drop in the past month and a -20.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.22% for SCWX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.92% for SCWX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SCWX is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SCWX is $7.83, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for SCWX is 10.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for SCWX on July 07, 2023 was 95.74K shares.

SCWX) stock’s latest price update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.63 in relation to its previous close of 6.61. However, the company has experienced a -1.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCWX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCWX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCWX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2021.

SCWX Trading at -15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -16.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWX fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, SecureWorks Corp. saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCWX starting from Gagnon Neil, who purchase 5,107 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Jun 27. After this action, Gagnon Neil now owns 561,113 shares of SecureWorks Corp., valued at $35,707 using the latest closing price.

Gagnon Neil, the 10% Owner of SecureWorks Corp., purchase 3,768 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Gagnon Neil is holding 145,842 shares at $26,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.60 for the present operating margin

+55.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for SecureWorks Corp. stands at -24.70. Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.