Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) has decreased by -2.55 when compared to last closing price of 40.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) Right Now?

Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SDRL is $53.06, The public float for SDRL is 30.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.70% of that float. The average trading volume for SDRL on July 07, 2023 was 510.78K shares.

SDRL’s Market Performance

SDRL’s stock has seen a 4.14% increase for the week, with a 7.26% rise in the past month and a 3.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for Seadrill Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.66% for SDRL’s stock, with a 13.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDRL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SDRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SDRL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48.10 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

SDRL Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDRL rose by +4.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.52. In addition, Seadrill Limited saw 21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SDRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seadrill Limited stands at +362.25.

Based on Seadrill Limited (SDRL), the company’s capital structure generated 30.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.