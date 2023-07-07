Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SASR is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SASR is $26.50, which is $3.88 above the current price. The public float for SASR is 43.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SASR on July 07, 2023 was 317.37K shares.

SASR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) has surged by 2.35 when compared to previous closing price of 22.10, but the company has seen a -2.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SASR’s Market Performance

SASR’s stock has fallen by -2.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.84% and a quarterly drop of -7.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.86% for SASR’s stock, with a -25.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SASR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SASR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SASR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SASR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $28 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

SASR Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SASR fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.89. In addition, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. saw -35.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SASR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. stands at +29.25. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.61.

Based on Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.69. Total debt to assets is 9.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.